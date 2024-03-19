Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 151,181 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.33% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $31,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122 in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

