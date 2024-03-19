Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,208 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth $33,105,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 494,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 484.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 356,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,344,000 after purchasing an additional 343,518 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $61.91.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

