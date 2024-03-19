Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.62

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and traded as high as $16.04. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 149,813 shares changing hands.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,159,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1,387.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 258,897 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,779,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,560,000 after acquiring an additional 143,613 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.