Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.62

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and traded as high as $16.04. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 149,813 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
