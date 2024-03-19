Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $872.62

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 872.62 ($11.11) and traded as low as GBX 815 ($10.38). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 850 ($10.82), with a volume of 18,059 shares.

Caledonia Mining Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 837.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 872.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £163.12 million, a PE ratio of -1,545.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,000.00%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

