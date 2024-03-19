CaliberCos (CWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CaliberCos Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CWD opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. CaliberCos has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CaliberCos

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CaliberCos stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of CaliberCos at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CaliberCos Company Profile

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

