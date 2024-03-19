California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.33.

CRC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of CRC opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.47 million. California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

