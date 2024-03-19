Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Up 10.4% in February

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 866,700 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 785,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.78. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

