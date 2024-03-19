Canacol Energy (CNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Canacol Energy to post earnings of C$0.72 per share for the quarter.
Canacol Energy Price Performance
CNE opened at C$5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.93 and a 52 week high of C$12.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86.
Canacol Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
