Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.88.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Canadian Solar stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.