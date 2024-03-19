Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Immunocore in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.99). The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.15.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $60.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 0.90. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Immunocore by 1.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,096,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,402,000 after buying an additional 66,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,638,000 after buying an additional 399,201 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,028,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,583,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,174,000 after buying an additional 423,290 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,870,000 after buying an additional 90,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

