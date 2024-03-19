Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MNKD has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 1.27. MannKind has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after buying an additional 8,331,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 598,895 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of MannKind by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 10,831,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,426,000 after purchasing an additional 360,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after buying an additional 1,284,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,224 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

