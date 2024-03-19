Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,450 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 664,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 510,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 389,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 44,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 357,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 150,768 shares during the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

