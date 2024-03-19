Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,450 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIY. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MIY stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

