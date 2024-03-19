Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,673 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in DexCom by 28.1% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.99 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,498 shares of company stock valued at $23,441,441. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

