Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,077,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pool by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $397.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.69.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

