Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 1,517.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth about $1,739,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DNOV stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $272.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.36.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

