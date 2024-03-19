Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,772 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,048,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 561,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 330,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 232,659 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 187,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

HBNC stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $14.71.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

