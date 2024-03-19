Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,889 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 8.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 118,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Stock Up 0.3 %

AEG stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aegon Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEG

Aegon Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.