Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $201,000 Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,670,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,733,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,845,000 after buying an additional 235,028 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,265,000 after buying an additional 221,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 546.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 203,276 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

