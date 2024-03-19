Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,085 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 228,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $19.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.