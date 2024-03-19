Capital One Financial Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of MRO opened at $26.59 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.21.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,865,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

