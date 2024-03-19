Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Trading 6.1% Higher

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 22,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 15,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Carbon Streaming Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -64.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

