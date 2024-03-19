CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Down 23.5%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 23.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $4.24. 171,496 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 71,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CareMax in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareMax by 6.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,817,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 241,364 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 1.3% in the second quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 1,177,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 28.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

