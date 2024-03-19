CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Down 23.5%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 23.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $4.24. 171,496 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 71,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CareMax in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareMax by 6.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,817,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 241,364 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 1.3% in the second quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 1,177,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 28.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.
CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.
