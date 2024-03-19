CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $27.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CARG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.90.

CarGurus stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 130.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $24.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 23,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $521,316.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 111,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,464.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,581,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

