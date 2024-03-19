Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 14th total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTCX. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carmell in the third quarter worth $6,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carmell during the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. Carnegie Mellon University acquired a new position in Carmell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Carmell in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Carmell by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Carmell Price Performance

Shares of Carmell stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. Carmell has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing.

