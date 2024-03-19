Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Director Timothy A. Springer Purchases 648,372 Shares of Stock

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 648,372 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $350,120.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,516,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,479,105.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

