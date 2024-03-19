Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Position Decreased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.44% of Casella Waste Systems worth $63,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 911.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after buying an additional 206,133 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 946,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,218,000 after buying an additional 147,805 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 170,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395 over the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of CWST opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 214.36, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $97.04.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

