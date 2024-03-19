Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.46.

CTLT stock opened at $55.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 1,162.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

