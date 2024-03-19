CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Receives $55.10 Average PT from Brokerages

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAVA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA Group

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

In other news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at about $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,281 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 995,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 105,372 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $62.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $67.79.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.