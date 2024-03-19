Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91,123 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,480,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,177,000 after purchasing an additional 690,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,327,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,334,000 after buying an additional 388,652 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,422,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after buying an additional 198,062 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 367,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

