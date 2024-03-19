Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) PT Raised to $24.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 405.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

IPSC stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

In other news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $117,351.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,725.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,509 shares of company stock worth $127,635 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 271,760 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 203,725 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

