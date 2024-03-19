Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 173.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.
In other news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $117,351.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,149 shares in the company, valued at $586,725.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,509 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 28,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
