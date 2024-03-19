Chardan Capital Trims Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Target Price to $16.00

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMRX. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Immuneering Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.75. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,893,818.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,695,273 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,415.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Immuneering by 11.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 284,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

