Chariot (LON:CHAR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.74

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.74 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 7.35 ($0.09). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 7.76 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,878,305 shares traded.

Chariot Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.03 million, a PE ratio of -388.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Chariot

In related news, insider Chris Zeal bought 113,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £10,252.89 ($13,052.69). In other Chariot news, insider Chris Zeal purchased 113,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £10,252.89 ($13,052.69). Also, insider Julian Maurice- Williams purchased 101,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,111.20 ($12,872.31). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 790,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,407,547. Company insiders own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

