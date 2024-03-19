Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 556,600 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 14th total of 501,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CLDT opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 158,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 84,436 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

