Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 5.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $155.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $288.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

