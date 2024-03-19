China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the February 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

CAAS stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 257,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Stories

