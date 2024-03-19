China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 0.3 %

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

