CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (CXF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 28th

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Stock Up 0.8 %

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common stock opened at C$9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.24. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a 52-week low of C$8.32 and a 52-week high of C$10.36.

