Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Up 11.9% in February

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the February 14th total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $187,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,010 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $501,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,521,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $187,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,908 shares of company stock worth $5,807,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after buying an additional 86,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

