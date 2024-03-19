Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 92,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,395,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $70,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 351,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $199.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.