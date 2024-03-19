Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a market cap of $492.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

