Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,838 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,858,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after acquiring an additional 435,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,441,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,055,000 after acquiring an additional 729,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XHR opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 235.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

