Citigroup Inc. Has $941,000 Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93,321 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,885,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,500,000 after buying an additional 116,276 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 39.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,579,000 after purchasing an additional 317,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.36.

Synaptics Trading Down 0.3 %

Synaptics stock opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

