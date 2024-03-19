Citigroup Inc. Has $953,000 Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEZU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1,408.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 366,059 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 155,521 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 582.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 133,463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter worth $2,255,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 494.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEZU opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

