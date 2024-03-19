Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ashland during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ashland by 338.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ashland during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

NYSE:ASH opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $105.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average is $83.49.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

