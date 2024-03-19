Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of C stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

