Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,206 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,206 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of City worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of City by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of City by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at City

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $898,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other City news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $898,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,808 shares of company stock worth $1,094,935 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens raised their target price on City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

City Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.50. City Holding has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $115.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

