Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,811 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,811 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Merchants worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $35,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in First Merchants by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FRME opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $156.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

