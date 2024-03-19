Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,847 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,847 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Lemonade worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after buying an additional 467,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lemonade by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,276 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMND shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lemonade stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.90. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

